ghid pentru o viaţă împlinită
  • Garbo/
  • Stil/
  • Moda/
  • Oscar De La Renta RTW toamna 2018 - o colecție absolut...

Oscar De La Renta RTW toamna 2018 - o colecție absolut minunată și 30 de ținute pe care trebuie să le vezi!

Publicat pe 25 Septembrie 2018 in Moda

Descoperiți colecția de toamnă 2018 Oscar de la Renta Ready to Wear și ținute absolut superbe care pun în valoare feminitatea și frumosul:

Foto: Oscar De La Renta 2018; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta colectie; Credite foto:  FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta fashion show; Credite foto:  FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar De La Renta fashion show; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto:  FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta prezentare de moda; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta toamna 2018; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Prezentare de moda Oscar de la Renta; Credite foto: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto:  FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Foto: Oscar de la Renta 2018; Credite foto:  FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com

Aboneaza-te la Garbo sau conecteaza-te prin Facebook pentru a primi periodic articole similare.
In lipsa unui acord scris din partea Internet Corp, puteti prelua maxim 500 de caractere din acest articol daca precizati sursa si daca inserati vizibil linkul articolului Oscar De La Renta RTW toamna 2018 - o colecție absolut minunată și 30 de ținute pe care trebuie să le vezi!.

Reduceri

Articole similare

Promo

Astazi pe Garbo

Ce se poarta in toamna 2018? Top 9 tendinte sic in moda acestei toamne!

Ce se poarta in toamna 2018? Top 9 tendinte sic in moda acestei toamne!

Moda
Cum se poartă cămașa: în pantaloni sau nu?

Cum se poartă cămașa: în pantaloni sau nu?

Moda
Ținute pentru majorat în trend și de invidiat. Tu ce alegi?

Ținute pentru majorat în trend și de invidiat. Tu ce alegi?

Moda
Ținute cu stil pentru o vară lejeră

Ținute cu stil pentru o vară lejeră

Moda
Politia Modei masculine - 5 greseli demne de 'amenda' in purtarea tinutei sport pe strada

Politia Modei masculine - 5 greseli demne de 'amenda' in purtarea...

Moda
Contureaza-ti in 10 pasi un stil vestimentar personal de succes

Contureaza-ti in 10 pasi un stil vestimentar personal de succes

Moda
Garbo.ro

Iţi place să scrii?

Daca iti place sa scrii, trimite-ne pe adresa office@garbo.ro articolele tale.
Cele mai bune dintre ele vor fi publicate.

Discuţii pe forum

  • Poze

Arhiva articolelor Garbo

 