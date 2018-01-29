Filmele nominalizate la Premiile Oscar 2018

Comunicat de presa

In asteptarea premiilor Oscar de anul acesta, cinefilii din lumea intreaga au privirile atintite asupra nominalizarilor recent anuntate. Printre acestea se numara si titluri deja cunoscute si apreciate de publicul roman, dar si productii care se vor lansa in curand pe marile ecrane din tara noastra. Premiile Academiei Americane de Film vor fi decernate duminica, 4 martie 2018, la Los Angeles.

Distribuite in Romania de InterComFilm Distribution, productiile Sony Pictures au obtinut un numar total de 16 nominalizari la cea de-a 90-a editie a Premiilor Oscar, dintre care:

Filmul „BLADE RUNNER 2049” (Columbia Pictures), lider de box-office in Romania in week-end-ul lansarii (6-8 octombrie 2017), detine cinci nominalizari:

Cea mai buna imagine – Roger A. Deakins

Cea mai buna scenografie - Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale - John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet - Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet - Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Filmul „CALL ME BY YOUR NAME” / “Striga-ma pe numele tau” (Sony Pictures Classics) a fost nominalizat la patru categorii:

Cel mai bun film

Cel mai bun actor in rol principal - Timothée Chalamet

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat - James Ivory

Cea mai buna melodie originala - “Mystery of Love”, muzica si versuri de Sufjan Stevens

Drama romantica a obtinut si trei nominalizari la Globurile de Aur si va rula in cinematografele din Romania incepand de vineri, 9 februarie 2018.

Filmul de actiune „BABY DRIVER” (TriStar) numara 3 nominalizari:

Cel mai bun montaj video – Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet – Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet – Julian Slater

Avandu-i in distributie pe Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey si Jamie Foxx, thrillerul cu banditi si curse periculoase cu masini a crescut pulsul spectatorilor din salile de cinema in vara 2017.

Productia „ROMAN J. ISRAEL ESQ.” (Columbia Pictures) a obtinut o nominalizare: Cel mai bun actor in rol principal – Denzel Washington

Mai jos va prezentam lista completa a nominalizarilor la Premiile Oscar din 2018:

Cel mai bun film:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Cel mai bun actor in rol principal:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Cea mai buna actrita in rol principal:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Cel mai bun regizor:

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

Cea mai buna animatie:

“The Boss Baby,” Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito

“The Breadwinner,” Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo

“Coco,” Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

“Ferdinand,” Carlos Saldanha

“Loving Vincent,” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animatie:

“Dear Basketball,” Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

“Garden Party,” Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

“Lou,” Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

“Negative Space,” Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

“Revolting Rhymes,” Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory

“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

“Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold si Michael Green

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams si Dee Rees

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Cea mai buna imagine:

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

Cel mai bun documentar:

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman

“Faces Places,” JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda

“Icarus,” Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

“Last Men in Aleppo,” Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen

“Strong Island,” Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:

“Edith+Eddie,” Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Frank Stiefel

“Heroin(e),” Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon

“Knife Skills,” Thomas Lennon

“Traffic Stop,” Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:

“DeKalb Elementary,” Reed Van Dyk

“The Eleven O’Clock,” Derin Seale, Josh Lawson

“My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, Jr.

“The Silent Child,” Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

“Watu Wote/All of Us,” Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

Cel mai bun film strain:

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)

“The Insult” (Liban)

“Loveless” (Rusia)

“On Body and Soul (Ungaria)

“The Square” (Suedia)

Cel mai bun montaj video:

“Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith

“I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel

“The Shape of Water,” Sidney Wolinsky

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:

“Baby Driver,” Julian Slater

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mark Mangini, Theo Green

“Dunkirk,” Alex Gibson, Richard King

“The Shape of Water,” Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:

“Baby Driver,” Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

“Dunkirk,” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

“The Shape of Water,” Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Cea mai buna scenografie:

“Beauty and the Beast,” Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer

“Blade Runner 2049,” Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

“Darkest Hour,” Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Dunkirk,” Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

“The Shape of Water,” Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

Cea mai buna coloana sonora:

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Cea mai buna melodie originala:

“Mighty River” din “Mudbound” - Mary J. Blige

“Mystery of Love” din “Call Me by Your Name” - Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” din “Coco” - Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” din “Marshall” - Diane Warren, Common

“This Is Me” din “The Greatest Showman” - Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Cel mai bun machiaj si cea mai buna coafura:

“Darkest Hour” - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

“Victoria and Abdul” - Daniel Phillips si Lou Sheppard

“Wonder” - Arjen Tuiten

Cele mai bune costume:

“Beauty and the Beast” - Jacqueline Durran

“Darkest Hour” - Jacqueline Durran

“Phantom Thread” - Mark Bridges

“The Shape of Water” - Luis Sequeira

“Victoria and Abdul” - Consolata Boyle

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

“Blade Runner 2049” - John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” - Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

“Kong: Skull Island” - Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” - Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan

“War for the Planet of the Apes” - Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist